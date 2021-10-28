300 coaches benefit from PSC sports lectures

MANILA, Philippines -- About 300 participants attended sports-specific lectures on athletics, badminton, and volleyball in the Philippine Sports Commission's (PSC) National Sports Coaching Certification Course (NSCCC) on Thursday.

A project under the Philippine Sports Institute’s (PSI) Sports Education and Training Program, the NSCCC aims to provide an opportunity for continued learning and skill building for coaches as part of a unified national grassroots sports program in the country.

"We wanted to elevate the learning experience of these participants, who previously passed the Level 1 Sports Science lectures conducted from July 2020 to June last month," said PSI grassroots program head Abby Rivera.

The two-day lectures for athletics, badminton, and volleyball were simultaneously opened by PSC commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram, and Charles Maxey, respectively, via Google Meet.

The program will conclude with an examination on Saturday.

PSC and PSI tapped also tapped on the expertise of coaches Roselyn Jamero and Joseph Sy (athletics), Bianca Carlos and Rjay Ormilla (badminton), and Jerry Yee (volleyball), to give high-quality lectures through synchronous and asynchronous learning methods.

Passers will be granted Level 1 accreditation on the lectures, and advance to Level 2, according to Rivera.

Last February, a total of 180 participants from various cities and municipalities from Luzon also received Level 1 Sports Science online lectures on Sports Philosophy, Sports Pedagogy, Sports Psychology, Sports Physiology, Talent Identification, and Sports Ethics.

