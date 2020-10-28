Volleyball: PSL hopes for indoor tournament in 2021

MANILA, Philippines -- For the Philippine Superliga (PSL), a lot is hinging on their upcoming beach volleyball tournament in Subic next month.

The league gained approval from the government earlier this month to hold the tournament in a bubble, ensuring that their teams will see action this year after the PSL Grand Prix was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We look at it as something na, (para) hindi tayo ma-zero for 2020," explained PSL commissioner Ian Laurel during an appearance on "Sports Page" last Monday.

Moreover, a successful staging of the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup will boost the likelihood of an indoor tournament come 2021.

An indoor volleyball event for this year is all but out of the question. A beach volleyball tournament, however, is shorter and features fewer players. Laurel estimates that they will have 150 people in their delegation for the event that is tentatively scheduled for November 26-29.

"Dito natin makikita, dito natin mate-test those big questions that have been put on the floor," he said. "We'll find out kung paano natin i-handle."

"The long-term plan is this will be a jumpoff point for the indoor volleyball come next year," he explained. "Habang lumuluwag ang quarantine restrictions, habang mas marami tayong natutunan about the COVID disease, then the probabilty of getting an indoor tournament becomes more possible."

"That's how important this beach volleyball tournament is… (It's) a very, very strong jump off point for next year's PSL season."

While full details of the tournament have yet to be announced, Laurel said they expect 16 teams to compete as the eight PSL franchises can field two separate squads. Teams from other leagues, including the Premier Volleyball League, are also welcome to join.