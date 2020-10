Mo Tautuaa scored 23 points, as San Miguel Beer came back from double-digit 2nd-half deficit to beat Meralco 89-82 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Beermen, who have won 3 straight, raised their record to 4-2, while the Bolts dropped to 3-3.

(More details to follow.)