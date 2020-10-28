PBA: Another Blackwater game postponed

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has decided to postpone another Blackwater Elite game, in the wake of a player returning a positive test last weekend.

The Elite were scheduled to play Magnolia at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

"The game between Magnolia Hotshots and Blackwater Elite at 4pm today is cancelled pending IATF approval," the league announced.

This is the second Blackwater game that has been pulled off the schedule. Last Sunday, their game against Rain or Shine was also postponed.

The player who initially tested positive for COVID-19 has since returned negative results following an antigen and a second RT-PCR test. He remains quarantined at the Athletes' Village in New Clark City.

Meanwhile, the game between San Miguel Beer and Meralco shall push through at 6:45 p.m.

The PBA also postponed Monday's game between TNT and NorthPort. The Tropang Giga also had to isolate themselves, as they were the last team to play Blackwater before the positive test occurred.