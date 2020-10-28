PBA: Abueva says he wants to win back Phoenix’s, his fans’ trust

For Calvin Abueva, his PBA return is about earning the trust of his team, its management and his fans after 16 months of being away from the game.

And he certainly made a huge impact in his comeback for the Phoenix Super LPG, delivering a near triple double in 30 minutes of action.

"Iniisip ko kung papaano makukuha ang tiwala ng team ko, coaches, management kung papano ko makukuha ang tiwala nila sa laro ko," Abueva said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

"The Beast" finished with 21 points, shooting 6 of 14 from the field, on top of 13 rebounds and 7 assists while steering the Fuel Masters past the NLEX Road Warriors.

Abueva had been banned for more than a year from the league after figuring in a skirmish with a fan and an import.

He went through several anger management sessions, drug testing, and community service before eventually getting the nod from the Games and Amusements Board, and the PBA for his return.

"Pinag-isipan ko kung paano ko magagamit iyong pinagdaanan ko na walang laro in 16 months. Ang dami kong natutunan," he said.

"Sa akin natutunan ko kung paanong maging patient, behaved, focused sa laro. Dito sa bubble ilang months lang ito. Dito kailangang focused ka talaga, di dapat ang extra emotions, pero dapat todo bigay."

Abueva said he promised to make the most of the opportunity and make sure that the will be able to fully secure the future of his family.

"Ilang taon na lang ang ilalaro ko dito. Kailangan ko nang i-grab ito kasi itong opportunity na ito, bibihira na dumating ito sa buhay na ito," said Abueva.

"Ngayon magtapos ang career ko kailangang maganda ang mangyayari sa akin."