MLB: Dodgers shortstop Seager named World Series MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates being named the World Series MVP after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop cc was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Tuesday after leading his team to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and their first Major League Baseball championship since 1988.

Seager, who also claimed National League Championship Series MVP honors, batted .400 through the World Series with two home runs and five RBIs, including what would be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing across Mookie Betts on a fielder's choice.

"What we accomplished this year, throughout the regular season grinding through every series, the resilience, the energy, the effort, everything that this team has done this year it's been fun to be a part of," said Seager after accepting the Willie Mays MVP Award from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The last player to win both the World Series and a League Championship Series MVP award in the same season was San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014.

Seager, who has spent his entire Major League career with the Dodgers, finished the postseason batting .328 with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

(Reporting by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Sam Holmes/Peter Rutherford)



