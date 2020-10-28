Boxers forced to go on COVID-19 break showing rust, says world champ Ancajas

Jerwin Ancajas training in the US earlier this month. Courtesy of Joven Jimenez

World junior bantamweight Jerwin Ancajas has found more motivation to train especially after seeing fellow champions Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez of Nicaragua defeat their respective opponents recently.

Gonzalez outpointed former Ancajas foe Israel Gonzalez to retain the WBA junior bantamweight strap in the same card that saw Estrada gutting out a technical knockout win over Carlos Cuadras to maintain his hold on the WBC belt.

"Maganda ang laban, pero parang nakulangan ako kay Chocolatito. Hndi tulad ng dati na gusto niyang patumbahin yung kalaban, parang kaya naman niya pero parang kapos din siya siguro dahil sa layoff," Ancajas told ABS-CBN News on Gonzalez's win.

The Filipino champion said it was a close call for Estrada since he got knocked down, too, before knocking out Cuadras in the 11th.

"Kundi lang bumagsak si Cuadras, kundi lang na-TKO, baka natalo si Estrada," said Ancajas.

Ancajas said the long layoff affected both Gonzalez and Estrada.

Many boxers were out of action after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. It was only recently then things began to improve that boxing matches were held again.

"Nakita ko ang epekto ng nale-lay-off dahil nakita namin ang performance nila. Nakikita namin ang parang kulang, hindi ako kumbinsido sa kondisyon nila. Nawala iyong bilis nila. Maganda lang talaga iyong laban. Iyon ang lang naapektuhan ng matagal na lay off," Ancajas said.

"Sa katunayan naalala ko iong laban ko kay McJoe (Arroyo), higit isang taon din akong di nakalaban, pero at least namaintain ko ang magandang kondisyon. Basta tuloy tuloy lang ang ensayo."

It was that Arroyo bout in 2016 where Ancajas won the IBF junior bantamweight crown. He has not lost a title fight since and he is looking to defend it again in the US late this year.

Ancajas is now training in the US together with his former foe, Jonas Sultan. He has been keeping himself in shape even while he was holed up in his Survival Camp in Magallanes town, Cavite.

"Sa akin tuloy tuloy dapat iyong papawis. Nakita ko naman din iyong kondisyon ko maganda naman. Lalo na ngayon nandito si Sultan, pati na si Eumir (Marcial). Maganda iyong sabay nakikita mong ensayo nu'ng kasama mo," he said.

Ancajas said he was willing to take on either Estrada and Gonzalez.

"Kaya ko na silang labanan. Mataas na ang kumpiyansa ko na kaya ko," he said.