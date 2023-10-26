Victolero wants Magnolia to experience being champions again

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero does not mind the pressure from his bosses about going for the team's first PBA title in five years.

Victolero believes they are capable of reaching the finals, having the right tools and mindset as shown by the Hotshots' 11-game sweep in the PBA on Tour preseason.

"We prepared hard for this conference," he said during Wednesday's PBA Media Day at One Esplanade. "We hope 'yung experience na nakuha namin ni season madala namin sa Commissioner's Cup."

This might be the reason Magnolia team governor Rene Pardo is confident of their chances.

"Tama naman si Gov," said the Magnolia coach.

"The last time we won a championship noong 2018 pa at the last time sa finals eh noong in the bubble. That's two years ago pa. We want to experience again the finals, the championship. The goal is to win the championship."

The Hotshots’ most recent title reign was when they conquered the Alaska Aces during the 2018 Governors' Cup.

"Every conference naman that's our goal (championship), every conference nasa semis naman kami kaso kinakapos," said Victolero.

The key to winning the title is preparation and consistency, he said.

"Again, we have to start on the first step. We don’t want to rush it. We want to emphasize the training and the preparation," he said.