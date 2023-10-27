NFL names Fil-Am Bynum Player of the Week

Fil-Am football star Camryn Bynum of the Minnesota Vikings gained another honor for his recent performance.

The National Football League has named Bynum the NFC’s defensive player of the week after his heroic performance on Monday Night Football.

Bynum, whose mom is a third-generation Filipino-American who grew up in San Francisco, saved the game for the Vikings with two fourth-quarter interceptions.

He also had nine tackles as the Vikings upset the San Francisco 49ers, 22-17.

Bynum used this high-profile victory to also talk about his Filipina wife Lalaine’s visa. She has not been able to watch a game because of visa issues, which are keeping her from traveling to the US.

Since then, US Congressmen have reached out to the Bynums.