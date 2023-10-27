Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - ECHO stayed alive in the hunt for the last M5 World Championship slot after eliminating RSG Philippines, 3-2 in the MPL Season 12 playoffs elimination match, Friday evening.

Two-time world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno starred in the four-game conquest, which snapped ECHO's five-game drought that spanned right from the group stages of the MPL Philippines.

RSG Philippines were poised to force a decider in the 21st minute of Game 3, but Jaypee "Jaypee" Cruz 's crucial Winter Truncheon play broke the Kingslayers' momentum.

As ECHO held them on their tracks, RSG fizzled out and ECHO kept the hope to defend their world title alive.

ECHO and Blacklist International, who both appeared in the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, will joust for the last slot for the M5 World Championships, to be hosted by the Philippines.