Miado anticipates war In rematch with Adiwang

Jeremy Miado against Lito Adiwang during their first meeting. Handout



No one needs to remind Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado that he’s taking on a very dangerous opponent in Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang.

The pair of exciting strawweights will go at it one more time when they meet at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this November 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In their first match, Adiwang blew out his knee, which forced the Baguio City native on the sidelines for almost 18 months after surgery and recovery.

But he returned with a bang, finishing Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds to prove that he is still as dangerous as ever.

Miado knew that Adiwang was going to return strong. “Lito is still as strong as he was before,” he said.

“He was already a top fighter before that injury, and he’s already shown power in his right hand in the past. He’s always a dangerous fighter, and I’m treating him like one.”

But while he respects Adiwang’s capabilities as a fighter, the T-Rex MMA representative believes he has the tools to overcome his old foe.

“I’m ready for him wherever the fight goes. If he wants to strike against me then I’ll be ready. If he wants to take it to the ground, then I’ll have answers for him, too,” he said.

“As I’ve said, my range will be my biggest weapon in this fight, and I can say that I hold an edge over him in the grappling department. I believe those are my advantages. The only advantage that he has over me is his power, the power in his hands and his kicks.”

While he’s not totally sure on what’s going to happen when they meet in the ring, Miado knows that he’s going to face someone who’s eager to take his head off at every chance.

“I don’t know what Lito plans to do, and I don’t want to share too much from my game plan. But I expect him to come out aggressively, with a lot of fire heading into the fight,” he said.