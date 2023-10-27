Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) - Two years.

That's how long it took for AP Bren head coach Francis "Duckey" Glindro to finally secure another chance to return to the world stage.

The M2 World Championship coach is going to the M5 World Championships, alongside Bren Esports players David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon and Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel, after three installments.

While the new boys in their main five — Marco "Super Marco" Requitano, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, and Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson — bask in the glory of being included in the world stage for the first time in their lives, Duckey wants them to keep their eyes on winning the MPL Season 12 title first.

"I want the new boys in the team to experience exactly how it feels like to win the MPL. Still not yet done, the job's not yet done," Duckey told ABS-CBN News following their win against Blacklist International at the MPL Season 12 playoffs.

"Sana we still have that mindset to win it all because right now these guys are at cloud nine na nakapasok sila ng M5. But you know, qualifying is one thing but winning it is the totally different story," he added.

AP Bren will have a day of rest before heading into the MPL Season 12 Grand Finals.