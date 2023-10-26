Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - AP Bren moved a win away from the first M5 World Championship slot after downing RSG Philippines, 3-2, in their MPL Season 12 upper bracket semifinal bout at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

AP Bren will face Blacklist International for the first Grand Finals slot and one of two M5 World Championship slots allotted for MPL Philippines.

As AP Bren tied the series 2-2, the hive went for a dominant Game 5 turnup, amassing a five-digit gold lead over the 2022 MSC champions.

AP Bren and RSG Philippines bucked an hour-long technical pause that kept both parties on their heels.

RSG Philippines will be facing ECHO for survival Friday evening.