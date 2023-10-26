New Gin King Maverick Ahanmisi. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Joining Barangay Ginebra has given former Converge FiberXer Maverick Ahanmisi a change of scenery.

For one, he no longer has to contend with PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson anymore.

"That's gonna be fun for sure. I played him the entire career, I came here at the same time," said Ahanmisi during his first appearance as a Gin King on Thursday's PBA Media Day.

"I know he's competitive, just going to be with his side now it's gonna be some fun."

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard was coming off a good year with Converge where he averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals.

But the player and the team have decided to part ways and Ahanmisi eventually joined the fabled Ginebra squad.

"After ending my stint with Converge I just weighed my options," he said.

"For me it seems like the best fit being with Ginebra. Being on a team that's stacked under like coach Tim (Cone) who has such a resume. I'm blessed with an opportunity to play with this group."

When asked about what he can contribute to such a super team, he said:

"Like you said the team's already stacked. I'm just here to help an already good team, already great team really any way I can. Rebounds, assists, leadership."

"I'm here for a reason."