UAAP: NU women yet to reach full potential, says Animam

Former NU star Jack Animam watches the game between the Lady Bulldogs and the FEU Lady Tamaraws. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) legend Jack Animam believes the Lady Bulldogs can still reach a different level in UAAP Season 85, even if they currently have a spotless 7-0 win-loss record.

Animam watched on Sunday night in Antipolo as the Lady Bulldogs pulled away from Far Eastern University for a 67-44 triumph. The result gave NU a sweep of the first round and extended their historic winning streak to 103 consecutive games.

"I know these kids are gonna just get better and better," Animam said of her former team.

The former UAAP Most Valuable Player has been keeping track of NU's campaign even when she was in the United States, and couldn't hide her excitement when watching them live for the first time.

While impressed with the talent and potential in NU, Animam couldn't help but notice areas of improvement in the squad as well.

"The talent is there, individually," said Animam. "They have a deep bench. Kahit sinong ipasok mo, hindi mo alam kung sinong puputok kasi everyone can shoot that ball."

"But I think they could still improve, and they can still be better, especially [in] boxing out," she added.

Animam emphasized that rebounding should be a point of improvement for the Lady Bulldogs, noting that in their lone close game of the season -- a 78-75 escape of the University of Santo Tomas -- they were out-rebounded.

"Box out tayo, ayun," she stressed.

"But other than that, as this season goes, I mean, the team's just gonna get better. And I'm excited. I don't think they've reached their full potential yet," Animam also said, pointing out that for most of the team, this is their first taste of 5-on-5 action since the pandemic.

"Parang first time lahat nila. So, we'll see come the second round. I'm so excited," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs will open their second round campaign on Sunday against the University of the Philippines.

