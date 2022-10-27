PVL: Chery Tiggo books ticket to semis

Mylene Paat celebrates after scoring a point. PVL.ph

Chery Tiggo secured the first semis berth in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference by fending off UAI-Army, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18, 15-12, Thursday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Mylene Paat fired in 23 points, helping the Crossovers formalize their march to the final four with an unblemished record of 5 straight wins.

Despite a serious error in the third set with a mis-hit that gave the Lady Troopers a 2-1 edge, Paat made it up by leading the Crossovers’ assault in the fourth stanza.

Then she delivered the first point to answer Royse Tubino's back-to-back hits for the Lady Troopers in the fourth set.

Paat then put Chery Tiggo on top, a lead the Crossovers would never relinquish while dealing the luckless Lady Troopers their fourth straight defeat in the season-ending conference of the league.