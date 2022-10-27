William Navarro scored 14 points in his PBA debut. PBA Images

MANILA -- Despite his team's 104-86 defeat to San Miguel, NorthPort's William Navarro is just glad to play again.

He has been away from action after being caught in a bind due to his botched transfer to the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

KBL club Seoul Samsung Thunders signed Navarro but he failed to secure his clearance from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as a full-time Gilas Pilipinas player.

NorthPort also holds Navarro's professional rights as the PBA team that drafted him as the No. 2 overall pick in the special Gilas draft last year.

Nevertheless, Navarro top-scored the Batang Pier in his PBA debut with 14 points.

"Masaya kasi ang tagal ko nang walang laro. Sobrang excited ako. Thankfully, okay," said the former Ateneo de Manila University star who did not play in a single game since the FIBA Asia Cup last July.

"At least, medyo sigh of relief na rin na nakalaro na ako, naka-contribute pa sa team," he said.

"Ang tagal ko nang walang laro," Navarro added. "Parang hindi na ako basketball player nun, e. Hindi na ako naglalaro. At least ngayon nakalaro ako."

But Navarro said he would have wanted to win the game for the Batang Pier.

"Nakakahiya din tambak kami. Hindi ako sanay sa ganun, e," he said.

"Individually, medyo okay. But not satisfied... A loss is a loss. Bawi na lang kami next game."

