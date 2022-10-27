Devon Scott so far has won two games for San Miguel. PBA Images

San Miguel Beer reinforcement Devon Scott has no issue being replaced, if the need arises, acknowledging that imports are dispensable.

"At the end of the day, this game is a business. Once you become a professional, its business," the 28-year-old Scott said. "If the team ever decides to change, I'll take that as a business decision."

Scott replaced Diamond Stone as the Beermen needed a reinforcement who could carry the team despite the absence of June Mar Fajardo, the prized big man who is currently resting after a throat operation.

The 6-foot-9 Scott Scott so far has done a good job for San Miguel, which scored a second straight win under his watch.

He played for the third straight game with the Beermen in a week's time and is 2-1 during that stretch to help the team breach the .500 mark (3-3).

But the San Miguel management remains open to the idea of possibly bringing back their original choice Thomas Robinson, who practiced with the team prior to the start of the conference, but didn't suit up for a single game due to a back injury.

That would be just fine for Scott.

"The coaching staff, the team, the management staff are all extremely professional, extremely welcoming. And if they decided to change, it's a business decision. It's never personal," he said.

"I show up every day, do my job, try to do the best I can in the game, and hope for the best."

Scott's biggest test will be coming in the next two weeks or so when San Miguel battles league heavyweights Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia, and TNT Tropang Giga.

The San Miguel import knows the tough task at hand, but he's taking everything step by step.

"All I can think about is day by day, game by game," said Scott. "If they change, they change. If they don't, I'll be here fighting for a championship."