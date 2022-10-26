NBA fines Raptors' Ujiri $35K for remarks to game official

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri celebrates during a victory parade through downtown Toronto, Canada, 17 June 2019. The 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA basketball championship. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

NEW YORK, United States - Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official.

The incident took place during Toronto's 112-109 road loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Ujiri, born in England to Nigerian parents, joined the Raptors as scouting director and in 2008 became an assistant general manager.

He became the Denver Nuggets' general manager and executive vice president in 2010 but three years later returned to the Raptors as vice president and general manager and became the team president in 2016.

Ujiri made a trade for Kawhi Leonard in 2018 and the Raptors were rewarded with a run to their first NBA title in 2019.

The Raptors, seeking their ninth trip to the NBA playoffs in 10 seasons, are off to a 2-2 start while Miami's only win in four games came over Toronto.

