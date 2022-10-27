MMA: Loman sees better chance of getting bantam strap

Stephen “The Sniper” Loman. Handout/File photo

MANILA - Stephen “The Sniper” Loman is now more eager to clash with Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes on Nov. 19 in Singapore.

Not only does he get the chance to test himself against a former champion, it might turn out to be his best shot at the ONE bantamweight crown.

This was after the John Lineker versus Fabricio Andrade fight was declared a no contest due to low strike, rendering the title vacant.

"'Yun nga, hindi inaasahan 'yung accident sa laban ni Lineker at Andrade so bakante ang titulo," Loman said during an online presser.

"Ito na ang opportunity na gagawa sila ng elimination para malaman kung sinong lalaban para sa world title. Kaya focus ako sa opportunity."

Loman currently ranks fourth in the bantamweight division.

But a victory against former bantamweight king Fernandes might just serve as his ticket to a title clash.

"Natupad nga ang request ko noon na si Bibiano ang gusto kong malakaban. Excited ako na siya na ang ife-face off ko," said Loman.

RELATED VIDEO