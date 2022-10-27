MMA: Kingad's Dec. 3 opponent withdraws

MANILA -- Number 4 ranked flyweight Danny "The King" Kingad has to find another opponent for his Dec. 3 fight.

This, as Gurdarshan Mangat was forced to withdraw from their flyweight bout that was supposed to take place in ONE Championship's Manila card.

The reason for the withdrawal was not clear although there were reports indicating that Mangat has sustained an injury.

The Team Lakay banger was looking forward to tangle with Mangat as he has not seen action since 2021 when he lost via unanimous decision to former ONE flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov.

Headlining the Dec. 3 card is Joshua Pacio, who will defend his ONE strawweight strap against Jarred Brooks.

Also included in the card are former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio, bantamweight Jeremy Pacatiw, and women's atomweight Jenelyn Olsim.

Eustaquio will be looking to extend his winning streak when he takes on China's "Wolf Warrior" Hu Yong, while Pacatiw takes on Myanmar's Tial Thang.

Olsim will be squaring off with China's Meng Bo.

RELATED VIDEO