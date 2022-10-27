Shinboo awards Manjean his prizes for the MPL Hall of Legends held at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan Theater, ahead of the Grand Finals of the league's 10th season. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- After 10 different players and coaches were named into the Hall of Legends, the league went on to name an honorary member into the list -- long-time shoutcaster Manjean Faldas.

Manjean is indeed one of the league's pillars. With his witty quips and energetic casting alongside Shinboo "Sh1nboo" Ponferrada, dating back from the league's maiden season, it's safe to say that he deserves his spot in the Hall of Legends.

What's next? Well, the long-time Filipino shoutcaster wants to set an example for people who want to tread his path.

"Right now I'm really focusing on [being] good examples for people kasi napapansin ko dumarami ang gustong maging career ang shoutcasting in esports. So right now I'm venturing in trying to teach ang mga nagnangarap at future casters," he said moments after being inducted as an "honorary awardee" in the Hall of Legends.

Even with his long-time experience, the former theater actor admits he still has a lot to learn, and that is what he wants to pursue in the future.

"Ang napapansin ko is we always evaluate ourselves and hindi ako teacher. Right now I'm still studying on how to do it. But right now I'm trying to set an example lalong lalo na sa attitude and everything. 'Yung sa 'min tini-treat ko broadcasting as an art," Faldas said.

Manjean has been casting for the league since its first season, and has also casted during the Southeast Asian Games, and other international tournaments.

Aside from the accolade, Faldas took home a cash prize of P10,000.

Related video: