Alex Eala at the W80 Poitiers in France. Photo courtesy of IFV86 on Facebook (VicTPhotos and Alain Biais - IFV).

Qualifier Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines stormed into the quarterfinals of the W80 Poitiers in France after ousting No. 8 seed and WTA World No. 107 Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia, 6-4, 6-3, on Thursday.

Their second-round match, held at Court 1 of Comité Départemental de Tennis de la Vienne, began with trades of service breaks.

WTA World No. 248 Eala, 17, was the first to hold serve for a 4-2 lead after forcing a long service return from the 32-year-old Diatchenko, who ranked as high as World No. 71 in 2014.

Diatchenko leveled at 4-4 with a service break on her third opportunity, and Eala broke back then served out the first set on her second set point, 6-4, following a netted backhand service return from the Russian.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai winner, opened the second set with a 2-0 edge by serving an ace down the T.

The reigning US Open Girls’ singles champion and two-time junior slam doubles titlist extended her lead to 4-2 via a love service hold.

As Eala advanced to 5-3, and with Diatchenko serving to stay in the match, the Filipino broke serve at 40-15 to reach her second W80 singles quarterfinals, 6-3, following her quarters finish at the Rancho Santa Fe Open in California this month.

In the quarterfinals slated on Friday, Eala will take on either No. 3 seed and World No. 101 Xinyu Wang of China or WTA World No. 153 Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

Prior to facing off with Diatchenko in the second round, Eala notched three wins over French women in Poitiers.

In the qualifiers, the fourth-seeded Eala outplayed Astrid Cirotte and Diana Martynov with the same 6-1, 6-2 score.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar faced a greater challenge in the main draw, where she outlasted WTA World No. 161 Jessika Ponchet in the first round, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(6).

On Wednesday, Eala and fellow teenager Petra Marcinko of Croatia posted a quarterfinal finish in the doubles draw of the $80,000 ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour event.

They fell to No. 3 seeds Miriam Kolodziejova and Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic, 5-7, 2-6.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



