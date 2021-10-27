Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Stephen Curry scored 23 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 106-98 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Curry helped keep his team within striking distance in the first half, scoring 16 of his points before the break. He was 3 of 6 on 3-point attempts in the opening half while the other Warriors were 3 of 15 from behind the arc.

Golden State improved to 4-0 for the first time since its 24-0 start in 2015-16 while the Thunder remained winless through four games.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Oklahoma City never trailed in the first half, leading by as many as 15 points, until Golden State went on a 17-2 run to end the third quarter.

Oklahoma City missed its last eight shots of the third while the Warriors made five of their last seven in the frame, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Otto Porter Jr. to close the quarter and give Golden State an 81-76 lead.

The Thunder managed just 17 points in the third, going 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts and just 3 of 11 in the paint.

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins scored 13 of his 21 points after halftime and Damion Lee finished with 20 points.

Oklahoma City got off to a quick start, scoring the game's seven points and jumping ahead by double digits less than five minutes in.

The Warriors started just 2 of 10 from the floor.

The Thunder scored 34 points in the first quarter after not scoring more than 27 in a quarter in any of their first three games.

Oklahoma City was up by 12 early in the second quarter, before a 13-2 Warriors run, fueled by three 3-pointers, cut the deficit to four, its lowest point since the opening minutes of the game.

The Thunder closed the half on a 9-2 run over the last 2:03, with five points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to lead 59-48 at the break.

Oklahoma City shot 54.5 percent from the field in the first half, but the Warriors locked down defensively after the break, holding the Thunder to just 28.6 percent shooting over the last two quarters.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a season-high 30 points, going 11 of 19 from the floor and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, making his first career start, added 12 points in the loss, and Luguentz Dort had 11 points.