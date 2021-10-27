TNT Tropang GIGA moved a step closer to the PBA Philippine Cup title by dominating the Magnolia Hotshots, 106-89, in Game 4 of their best-of-seven finals series at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday.

The Texters used a huge third quarter barrage to pull away from the Hotshots.

Mikey Williams paced TNT with 26 markers including six treys, while Jayson Castro added 12.

Ryan Reyes also had an impressive game for the Texters with 10 points to go with his four steals.

The victory ruined Calvin Abueva's day, as the "Beast" was chosen as the Best Player of the Conference.

Abueva had 28 points for Magnolia.

(More details to follow.)