PBA: Abueva nabs Best Player of the Conference award

Magnolia's "The Beast" Calvin Abueva took the PBA Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference award following his consistent performance for the Hotshots.

Abueva, who was traded to the Hotshots shortly before the 2021 Philippine Cup, received his second career Best Player of the Conference plum after garnering 934 points.

He bested TNT's prized rookie Mikey Williams (843 points) and his teammate Ian Sangalang (591 points).

Also in the race were NorthPort's Robert Bolick (447 points) and San Miguel Beer's June Mar Fajardo (443 points).

The award was announced before the start of Game 4 between the Hotshots and the Texters.

TNT leads the series, 2-1.