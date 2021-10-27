Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins overpowered Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, 98-70, in the Japan B.League at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium Wednesday.

Ravena scored 14 points for San-En but was saddled by foul trouble.

Parks, meanwhile, scored 12 points to go with his two rebounds and an assist.

This was the first time Parks and Ravena faced each other in competitive hardcourt action.

Nagoya's win also avenged the Dolphins' loss to Shiga Lakestars and Kiefer Ravena over the weekend.

Kiefer is the elder brother of Thirdy.

Meanwhile, Parks and Nagoya will begin their All-Japan Cup campaign this weekend against Juan Gomez de Liano and Earthfriends Tokyo Z.