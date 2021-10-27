Pacquiao gets outplayed by 'Bata' Reyes in friendly chess match

Presidential aspirant and boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao recently took a break to play a friendly chess match with fellow sports legend Efren "Bata" Reyes.

Pacquiao played chess with the billiards ace at the famous Billiard Hall in Talumpong Street, Barangay Malamig in Mandaluyong City last Monday, according to a report by Marlon Bernardino in Philboxing.

As it turned out, Reyes was the better chess player, beating Pacquiao twice.

But despite his loss, Pacquiao won the support of Reyes and his fellow billiards players for his presidential campaign.

Aside from Reyes, other billiards legends who signified their support for the retired boxing star are Francisco "Django" Bustamante alongside Antonio "Nickoy" Lining and Roel Esquillo.

“I am grateful to the world’s greatest and billiards legends Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes and Django Bustamante for expressing their support in my fight for the presidency,” said Pacquiao.

"We will make sure that we continue to help our athletes even in our own capacity. Long live the Filipino athletes."

