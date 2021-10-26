The pair of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons continue to dominate. BVR Photo

MANILA, Philippines—Winning, particularly in beach volleyball, may be a habit for Sisi Rondina, but the Creamline ace assures that they are not taking things lightly in the BVR on Tour in Santa Ana town, Cagayan.

"Ako, honestly, kinakabahan pa rin ako. Kahit naglalaro ako. Kahit kilala ko yung mga kalaro ko," mo," said Rondina during a television interview with "The Game" Monday night.

"Sobrang kinakabahan ako kasi kahit anytime, puwedeng magbago yung ihip ng hangin, yung laro. Like hindi mo malalaman yung kakalabasan ng laro mo," she explained.

"Ayun, stick to our goal. Focus lang and nag-eenjoy lang kami," the four-time BVR champion added.

Rondina and her longtime partner, Bernadeth Pons, lived up to their billing as heavy favorites and ruled the first leg of the tour on Monday. They won all six of their games in the Santa Ana bubble and have yet to drop a single set.

The pair showed that even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't hinder their chemistry. The "SiPons" tandem first played together in 2017, as the former collegiate rivals turned into an unbeatable team in the local beach volleyball circuit.

"Same goals and alam mo iyon. Pareho kaming mag-trabaho. Pareho naming ibinubuhos yung commitment namin sa lahat ng kino-commit namin," said Rondina of her highly successful partnership with Pons.

"Hindi mahirap kasi siguro, ginugusto lang namin lahat," she added.

Rondina was also all praises for Good Health-CDO, which is composed of former college teammates Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor, for giving her and Pons a good fight during the finals.

The winning teams in the men's division of the BVR on Tour. BVR Photo

Meanwhile, Creamline 2's Krung Arbasto also expressed his gratitude after winning the first leg title with his former college rival in Jude Garcia.

"Sobrang thankful kasi nagbunga ang lahat ng pinaghirapan namin. Ang dami naming sinakripisyo sa tournament na ito," said Arbasto in an interview with the same television program.

"Ang lahat ng ginagawa namin ay para sa bayan," the six-time BVR winner added.

Like Rondina and Pons, Arbasto and Garcia know they have a target on their backs when the second leg begins on Thursday.

"Sobrang bigat ng pressure sa amin kasi kailangan din na i-maintain na nasa top kami. Siyempre marami din ang gustong pumalit sa amin. Hindi namin pababayaan na mawala sa kamay namin. Kaya nagpapakahirap kami sa ensayo namin," said Arbasto.

PLDT (Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan) and Tuguegarao (James Pecaña and AJ Pareja) were the teams Arbasto was impressed most as he and Garcia are working double time to correct the lapses they committed in the first leg.

"Iyon talaga ang best games namin. Ibinuhos namin lahat para manalo sa games na iyon," said Arbasto.

"Hopefully makalaban namin sila sa second leg. Kailangan naming pag-aralan ni Jude para tuloy-tuloy ang laro namin. Mukhang nagkaroon kami ng problema sa climate, sa usap sa loob ng court. Iyon ang mga adjustments na kailangan naming gawin," he added.

The former University of Santo Tomas sand court stars resumed training Tuesday morning for their quest of completing a sweep in this Cagayan town.