Jenelyn Olsim is prepared to use her grappling skills against India's premier wrestler Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat should the fight go to the mat.

Olsim is meeting Phogat as a late replacement in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals set for ONE: NextGen this Friday in Singapore.

The Team Lakay fighter got her break after Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata pulled out due to a non-COVID-related fever this week

Olsim admitted that Phogat is a superior wrestler, but said she herself is no pushover when it comes to grappling.

"I think I can handle her wrestling. I want to prove that I'm not just some alternate they can feed on her. When it comes to wrestling maybe I can grapple with her," she said.

Prior to being selected as Phogat's opponent, Olsim was preparing for another wrestler. This meant that most of her training camp was spent working on her grappling skills.

"So I'm very confident on my training, I prepared for that kind of game," said Olsim.

But Olsim maintained that striking will still be her bread and butter.

"I can outstrike her. And I won't let her pin me down," she said.

For her part, Phogat said her striking skills have largely been underestimated.

The Indian fighter plans to show more of that side of her when she meets Oslim.

"All this while wrestling is one of my strongest weapons... But striking is an area I am improving and you'll see a lot more of it in the upcoming fight," said Phogat.

