MMA: China's Miao Li Tao determined to avenge loss to Miado

MANILA, Philippines -- China's Miao Li Tao is treating his upcoming match against Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado as if his life depends on it.

It has been two years since Miao suffered a shock first-round knockout to Miado at ONE: Age of Dragons in November 2019 -- a defeat that has never sat well with the Chinese grappler.

"For me personally, this fight is probably bigger than any other fights I've ever had before," said Miao.

"As a fighter, I want to get my revenge, especially after my heartbreaking loss. And doing so is the most important thing for me right now, so I'm 100-percent focused on this fight and nothing and no one could stop me from avenging my defeat to Jeremy," he vowed.

The two will face off again at ONE: NextGen on October 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Miao is well aware that as both he and Miado are outside the official rankings in their weight class, this fight is unlikely to boost their cases of climbing into the Top 5.

But it is still a bout that means the world to him, as he is desperate for a chance to redeem himself and prove that his loss to Miado in November 2019 was a fluke.

"I don't think beating Miado would help me getting any higher at the rankings, but it would definitely help me with my heart and spirit," said Miao, who was on the wrong end of a flying knee from Miado in their first bout, knocking him out cold.

"I never believed that Miado is the better fighter between the two of us," he stressed. "I was just going too rough and I wasn't careful enough in that first match and that's why he caught me."

"This time, I'll just stick to my game plan and do my thing and I believe that I will be the winner without a doubt."

So motivated is Miao that he won't be satisfied with an ordinary victory -- he wants to return the favor and knock out Miado.

"I got finished last time, so there's no excuse for me to not finish him this time," he said. "I will put on a show and knock him unconscious for good."