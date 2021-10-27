Kim Gequillana last played for Choco Mucho in the PVL. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ateneo de Manila University player Kim Gequillana has decided to retire from volleyball.

Gequillana, who last played for Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), announced on the "Globally Ballin" podcast with Denice Dinsay that she has decided to step away from the sport in order to focus on further studies.

"Volleyball has really been a big part of my life, and yeah, with that said, with a grateful and happy heart, I really wanna tell everyone na I will be retiring na from volleyball," said Gequillana.

Gequillana retires as a three-time UAAP champion, having been part of Ateneo's title squads in UAAP Season 76, 77, and 81. She is the only Lady Eagle with three UAAP championships.

"I've also thought of investing my time and exploring what I want, like my career besides volleyball. I was planning to go back to school, to apply to a school," she revealed.

Gequillana said that she wants to fully commit to her studies.

"With me kasi, when I commit to something, I give my 100%, and I don't think I can risk one thing over the other," she explained.

"I've thought about it na I can't really do both. Kasi I would wanna do my best in both, and I don't wanna jeopardize one thing. I don't wanna play halfheartedly if I still play, and I'm juggling my studies, my other career," she added.

The Bacolod native is content with what she has achieved in volleyball and expressed her gratitude to her coaches and teammates, who have become her family in Manila.

"I consider them as my family," she said. "I'm from Bacolod and my home is there, so I feel at home where they are, where my teammates are."

She also thanked the volleyball community who have regularly supported her and lauded her as the "magic bunot" of Choco Mucho during their recent campaign in the PVL Open Conference.

"Even though it doesn't show sometimes, I'm really grateful, especially sa mga messages and mentions. I really like viewing those stuff, kasi it would bring to reminisce about all the good times, all the great times. It would uplift me a lot, so keep doing it guys."