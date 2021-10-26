Home  >  Sports

Karate: Delos Santos ties his 2020 record with 36th virtual-tournament gold medal

Posted at Oct 27 2021 04:54 AM

Filipino karateka James delos Santos won the Okinawa E-Tournament World Series recently for his 36th gold medal of the year, duplicating his output in 2020.

"Tied the record. 36th Gold for 2021," said Delos Santos, the world's top-ranked E-kata player.

"It took a little more time for me to tie my virtual gold medal record from last year. It’s been a journey, but I’m still looking forward to breaking it. I’m almost there. Here we go!"

Delos Santos plans to break the record when he competes in the Athletes’ E-Tournament on November 6.

Delos Santos claimed the No. 1 ranking in October 2020.

