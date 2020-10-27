Tennis: Sabalenka edges closer to WTA top 10 after Ostrava victory

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her third round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. Charles Platiau, Reuters.

PARIS, France -- Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka moved to 11th in the WTA world rankings on Monday after winning her seventh Tour title in Ostrava.

The 22-year-old beat compatriot Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in Sunday's final in the Czech Republic.

Serena Williams is 10th in the rankings.

US Open runner-up and former world number one Azarenka jumped a place to 13th after reaching her third final of the year.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty remains at the top of the rankings despite not having played since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WTA top 20:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,255

3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,780

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5760

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,260

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,516

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,505

10. Serena Williams (USA) 4,080

11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,045 (+1)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,010 (-1)

13. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,426 (+1)

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,152 (-1)

15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,016

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,962

17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 2,960

18. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,850

19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,696

20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,538

