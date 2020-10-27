MMA: Retirement is not in my vocabulary, says Folayang

Watch more in iWantTFC

Two-time former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang can't wait to show everyone how much he’s gotten better at his age, despite calls for his retirement from the sports of MMA.

Having lost 3 of his last 4 bouts, the 36-year-old Folayang is in a must-win situation against an unranked lightweight contender in Australia’s Antonio Caruso.

The two will meet at the center of the ONE Circle at ONE: Inside the Matrix this Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Folayang has responded to talks of retirement with a display of confidence, and is coming into his next bout with positivity.

“I know there are a lot of people who think I should retire, especially if I lose this fight against Antonio Caruso. That’s understandable. But the word retirement is not yet in my vocabulary. I believe there is still a lot of potential to be unleashed,” said Folayang.

“I am a true martial artist, and I’m constantly learning even at this age. We have a saying in Team Lakay, ‘you win or you learn.’ This means I am constantly getting better with every fight.”

Folayang is currently in Singapore now with Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, and several of his teammates. They’ve experienced firsthand how ONE Championship has been able to implement strict health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

“There are a lot of rules that need to be followed and everything is very strictly controlled. But that’s a good thing,” said Folayang.

In the main event, reigning middleweight and light heavyweight Aung La N Sang of Myanmar defends his middleweight title against top contender Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands.

To the 36-year-old “Landslide,” it’s all about keeping the right mindset in the face of tough challenges, just as he has done all throughout his career.

“We all have a choice how we approach our problems. The world will throw stuff at us, different challenges, but it’s always up to the individual how to deal with those challenges. Do we rise up to face them? Or do we fold? I choose to be positive and think of the good things that will come through after this pandemic is over,” said Folayang.