MMA: Mark Striegl has operation for fractured orbital bone

ABS-CBN News

Filipino MMA fighter Mark Striegl went through an operation in Baguio City more than a week after his UFC debut against Said Nurmagodemov.

"Got my orbital bone fractured in my last fight which required surgery here in Baguio. Thank you, Dr. Carlo Pagalilauan and the @ufc for taking care of me!" Striegl said on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Looking forward to setting off lots of metal scanners at airports in the future," quipped Striegl, who made his UFC debut last week in UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

He lost to his Russian opponent after being dropped by a big right hand and pummeled by a ground and pound.

