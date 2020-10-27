Karate: PH’s James de los Santos clinches 17th gold in virtual kata

Filipino karateka James de los Santos secured a 17th gold medal in virtual kata by topping the Katana Inter-Continental Karate League e-Tournament, affirming his status as the world No. 1 in online competition.

The 2-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist also set the record for being the first virtual kata practitioner to score more than 26 points.

"17th Gold, and scored over a 26 for the first time!" said De los Santos in his Instagram post.

De los Santos first beat entries from Morocco and Slovenia, before setting up a gold medal match with Costa Rica.

"In the final round, I faced Costa Rica 🇨🇷 and snagged the gold medal. Not only that, but I won it as the first eKata player to ever score over 26!" De los Santos wrote. "To my kata coach, @masa090x 🇯🇵: this is a record for us!"

The victory boosted his status as the top ranking virtual kata player ahead of his rival, former No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal.