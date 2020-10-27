3x3: Zamboanga City averts disaster with OT win over Palayan City

MANILA, Philippines -- Joshua Munzon saved Zamboanga City Chooks from another disaster, as he lifted his side to a 19-17 overtime win over Palayan City in the third leg of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, Tuesday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

It was the first game that reached extra time in the tournament. Munzon took matters into his own hands in the race-to-two extra period, drawing a foul from JP Sarao that resulted in a freebie.

After a Bobby Balucanag turnover, Munzon swooped to the basket for the game-winner in the Pool D contest.

"It's having some slow starts, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish," said Munzon, who finished with eight points.

Zamboanga City got off to a lethargic start, falling behind 16-9 with three minutes left. Troy Rike, Santi Santillan, and Munzon knocked down three consecutive deuces to slice the lead down to one.

With 13.6 seconds left and trailing 17-16, Santillan powered his way to the paint for a sweeping hook that sent the game to overtime.

"We are going through what every team goes, the highs and the lows. Just got to go through it," said Munzon.

Zamboanga City shockingly lost to Pasig-Sta. Lucia in the quarterfinals of the third leg, 21-18 (8:09) last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sarangani completed a sweep of Pool A after an upset win over Leg 3 champion Uling Roasters-Butuan City in stunning fashion, 21-19 (8:23), on Tuesday afternoon.

Clinging to just a 19-17 lead, Carlo Escalambre drove to the lane for a tough layup to send the Marlins to matchpoint with 1:54 left.

A Karl Dehesa deuce gave life to Butuan City but off the inbound, Pamboy Raymundo made a mad dash to the paint for the game-winner.

Butuan's Franky Johnson sat out the leg to prepare for the grand finals on Friday, October 30.

Palayan City recovered from its overtime loss to Zamboanga City by routing Pagadian City Rocky Sports, 21-6.

Big Boss Cement-Porac and Pasig-Sta. Lucia, on the other hand, punched their tickets to the next round as well. Porac booted out Roxas ZN after an 18-15 win in Pool B, while Pasig overwhelmed Bicol-PAXFUL 3x3 pro, 21-17, in Pool D.

Dylan Ababou had nine points for Porac who gave the Zamboanga Valientes an assist as well. Ced Ablaza, on the other hand, had six points for the Realtors.

Nueva Ecija also made it to the next round by virtue of Pasig's win.