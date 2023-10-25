Volleyball: RTU-Basilan triumphant in Spikers' Turf debut

PVL Media.

MANILA -- Savogue RTU-Basilan fended off Bayleaf Hotels-LPU, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 27-25 for a winning debut in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila, Wednesday night.

The Golden Thunders missed out on a sweep but still closed out the match in four sets for their first win in Pool D.

“Siguro medyo nakulangan pa kami pero at least nagbago yung laro nila. Kumbaga, kung ano yung laro nila mas lalo nilang nalabas yun,” said Basilan head coach Sabtal Abdul.

Ahead by two points late in the fourth set, the Golden Thunders failed to maintain their advantage as the Pirates, led by Jun Edang, went on a 5-0 run to take a 23-21 lead.

LPU was the first to reach set point after a net violation by Jeyar Ariaga, but Edang seemed lost in the ensuing play and overpowered an attack before getting blocked by Ariaga which tied the game at 24-all.

Edang answered back with a down the line hit but committed a service error right after. Mark Lanorio followed it up with another error before Lorenz Senoron hit a powerful cross to end the game for Basilan.

“Gusto kong makita na gumanda pa yung floor defense nila, yung blockings nila tapos yung service nila kargado dapat. Pero maganda naman yung pinakita nila, sana tuloy tuloy na,” said Abdul.

Jaison Angeles finished with 13 points on seven attacks, five blocks, and an ace for the Golden Thunders while Senoron had 13 as well to go along with five excellent receptions and five excellent digs.

Kenneth Hernandez tossed 16 excellent sets while Jack Enon had 10 excellent digs and seven excellent receptions.

Basilan will face Alpha Omega next on November 3, 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Edang’s 27-point explosion went down the drain as the Pirates suffered a loss to open its Spikers’ Turf campaign.

No other player reached double figures for Lyceum with Isaiah Santos chipping in nine markers.

LPU will try to bounce back against FEU-Chef on a Diet on Sunday, 1:00 p.m. at the same venue.

In another game, San Beda University came away with a four-set win over Cabuyao Stars, 24-26, 27025, 25-22, 26-24. Kevin Montemayor had 23 points in the win.

National University-Sta. Elena welcomed back veteran setter Joshua Retamar with a comprehensive 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Perpetual Help. Retamar had 15 excellent sets while Michaelo Buddin scored 12 points.

In the first game of the day, SNL-Letran swept the Santa Rosa City Lions, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16, behind 15 points from Vince Himzon.

