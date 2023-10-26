Suns lose NBA Draft pick for early free agency talks

The NBA stripped the Phoenix Suns of a second-round pick in next year's NBA Draft on Wednesday for violating league rules regarding the timing of free agent negotiations and discussions.

The league announced that the findings of an NBA investigation showed the Suns, who fully cooperated with the probe, had discussions with Drew Eubanks prior to the date when such talks were permitted.

As a result, the league rescinded the 2024 NBA Draft second-round selection that the Suns obtained from the Orlando Magic in a prior trade, a pick that had originally belonged to the Denver Nuggets.

Eubanks, a 26-year-old US forward, signed with the Suns on July 4 after finishing his fifth NBA campaign, playing in a career-high 78 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

After playing his first 3 1/2 seasons with San Antonio, Eubanks has career averages of 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game.

