Redor leads chessers' 3 gold haul in 4th Asian Para Games

Bannered by the solid play of Menandro Redor, the national para chess team finished with three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in the standard event in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Thursday.

This boosted the Philippines to 12th overall in the standings.

In his second Asian Para Games, Redor held Turkmen top-seed Atabayev Aygdogdy to a draw in the seventh and final round, spearheading the men’s squad to a sweep of the B2-B3 standard event.

They emerged as the country’s first double gold medalists in the continental sports fest.

Redor, who has less than 10 percent vision in both eyes, actually wound up tied for first with identical 5.5 points with Iranian Amir Rabbi Khorasgani, but took the gold through the tiebreaker for having played stronger players through the seven-round series.

Armand Subaste was the next best local chesser with four points after drawing Tajikistan’s Suhrob Hamdamov as the Pinoy squad, which includes Darry Bernardo, finished with 9.5 points in clinching the team gold.

Atty. Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza added the third gold in chess despite losing to Mongolia’s Khisigbayar Migjee in the last round of the women’s individual standard PI event with a final 5.5 points.

It was the same output as Indonesia’s Yuni, but Mendoza took the mint with the winner-over-the-other rule after beating the top Indonesian in the previous rounds.

Their accomplishments made up for the nationals' defeat in the men’s PI event where they were dethroned in both the team and individual events by Indonesia following the setback of FIDE Master Sander Severino to veteran No. 1 Tirto in the final round.

Severino, who led the squad in sweeping both events in the 2018 Jakarta edition, was relegated to the individual bronze medal, while Henry Roger Lopez copped the silver behind Tirto following his final-round win over Mongolian Sundui Sonom.

“We were actually eyeing six golds entering today’s round but the strategy and the breaks didn’t go our way yesterday,” said national para chess coach James Infiesto. “Luckily, we won half our goals today.”

“Actually we are still on target. Puwede pa siyang madagdagan,” stressed Infiesto with the first two rounds of the rapid event set to start Thursday afternoon, adding “the rapid game is one of our forte since we play it often back in our country.”