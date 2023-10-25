PH para chessers poised for strong finish in Asian Para Games

FIDE Master Sander Severino. PSC Media Pool.

The Philippine para chessers inched closer towards possibly delivering a slew of gold medals for the country in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

This, as they paced three divisions in both individual and team events after their matches on Wednesday at the Hangzhou Qi-Yuan Chess Hall.

FIDE Master Sander Severino, Atty. Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza and Menandro Redor showed the way after the fifth round of the standard event in the individual contests of the men’s and women’s PI (Physically Impaired) and B1-B2 (Blind) categories, respectively, with two rounds remaining.

A quadruple gold medalist in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games, Severino beat compatriot Henry Roger Lopez, both sharing identical 3.5 points each, with the former on top due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

As the top two chessers for the country in the category, they combined for seven points in pacing the division and were ahead of the Indonesian squad of Tirto and Kutwal Appaso Shashikant by a half-point, according to national para chess coach James Infiesto.

Mendoza lost to Indonesia’s Nasip Farta Simanja but maintained her top spot with 3.5 points while teammate Cheryl Angot evened matters up in defeating Indon Rachel Aby Sharon to boost her score to three points.

Mendoza and Angot likewise kept the Philippines on top with six points, a half-point ahead of the Indon side of Sharon and Yuni, Infiesto said.

Menandro Ridor drew with Iranian Khosgani Amir Rabbi to raise his output to a pacesetting 3.5 points while Armand Subaste battled Indonesia’s Gangooli Kishan to a fighting draw and raised his score to three points.

“The sixth round will be critical for us but so far we are in a promising position in all three categories,” Infiesto said, adding that the outcome will be known after the seventh and final round Thursday morning.

The PH para chessers were the sensations of the national contingent in the Indonesian capital in 2018 with five gold, two silvers and six bronze medals, with Severino emerging as the most bemedalled athlete with four mints.

The promising outlook in chess was in contrast to the disappointing showing of the rest of the other athletes on Wednesday.

This was underscored by the disqualification of lone one-armed taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, who was disqualified in the men’s -80kg quarterfinals for hitting Norlan Dombayev of Kazakhstan twice, costing him a chance of playing for a medal.

Also bowing superior opposition were wheelchair throwers Cendy Asusano and Jesebel Tordecilla, who finished fourth and seventh in the women’s discus throw F54-F55 with heaves of 13.87 and 13.24, respectively.

In cycling, Nikko Peralta placed 10th out of 16 entries in the men’s C4-C5 4,000-meter men’s individual pursuit.