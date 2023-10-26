BJMP handout photo

MANILA - It was a dream come true for 29 year old “John” to have played with his favorite basketball icon Alvin Patrimonio.



He was among the players who represented the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the the Manila City Jail Male Dormitory in a basketball exhibition game dubbed as PBA Legends vs. PDL Legends at Manila City Jail Male Dorm.



The PBA legends who played in the exhibition games were Alvin Patrimonio, Gherome Ejercito, E.J. Feihl, Jerry Codiñera, Rodney Santos, and Noli Locsin.



The PDL players showed their basketball prowess against the PBA legends.



But the game had to end during the second quarter due to a downpour, with the score at 52-42 in favor of the PBA Legends.



“Nakakatangal po ng pagod at yung pagiisip namin sa loob at nakakawala rin po ng mga bagay na dapat naming isipin sa loob,” John said.



Barangay Ginebra's E.J. Feihl said they enjoyed the game and they are happy to become an inspiration to the PDLs.



“Nag-enjoy kami, nag-enjoy ang legends yun lang medyo bitin, umuulan eh. Sana sa sunod maulit muli ito para sa mga PDL para mag enjoy sila, maiwasan ang stress sa loob, maraming problema, nagkakainitan, para maiwasan dalhin sila sa sports,” Feihl said.



The exhibition game is part of the celebration of the National Correction Consciousness Week (NACOCOW) 2023, according to Manila City Jail Male Dorm Warden Jail Supt. Lino Soriano.



This is also in line with the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).



The game aims to uplift the spirit and give hope to the PDLs.



“Ang mga PBA legends po na ito na ating bisita sa ngayon ay magsisilbing inspirasyon sa ating mga PDL na sa paglabas nila nakikita po natin na kanilang iniidolo na nakakasama na nila ngayon sa kanilanh paglalaro,” Soriano said.



The activity, according to Soriano, will also help in the detoxification process of PDLs who are drug users.



Manila City Jail Male Dormitory has 4,060 PDL with 80 percent drug-related cases, according to Soriano.



Aside from basketball, Manila City Jail also introduced other sport events in the facility such as billiard.



The sports activities are also an avenue for PDLs to refresh and relax given the congestion problem of the jail.



The facility is 282 percent congested according to Jail Warden Soriano.



The ideal capacity of the jail is 1,180, but it currently has 4, 060 inmates.



Meanwhile some PDL’s in Manila City Jail Male Dorm will vote in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabaataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday.



More than 300 PDLs from different barangays will vote according to Jail Warden Soriano.



Ballots will be brought to the jail facility by an assigned personnel from the Commission on Elections.