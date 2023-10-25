Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines coach Brian "Panda" Lim has had a storied tenure in his 4 year career as an esports coach.

From leading ArkAngel to the MPL Season 3 title, to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup title in 2022, and even being cemented in the bollards of MPL Philippines history as a "Hall of Legends" Inductee in 2023, the Korean national only has one thing missing in his career: a world championship.

It's the one thing that has eluded the 31-year-old coach, who left his career as a medical engineer and set up a life of his own here in the Philippines. Here, he has coached ArkAngel and Laus Esports, though his longest tenure has been with RSG Philippines.

Now, Panda admits that his coaching career may be reaching its twilight.

"I am not sure how long I will continue this coaching career because it's sacrificing a lot in my personal life with my wife and kids and it's taking lots of family time," Panda said after RSG Philippines eliminated Smart Omega in the MPL playoffs.

"Before I finish my career, getting every single achievement I really want to make a history, a legacy where when I grow old na I can tell my child na 'Alam niyo ba, five years ago your father was this kind of person'," he added.

RSG Philippines will be facing AP Bren in the next round of their playoff run tomorrow.