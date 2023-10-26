Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Blacklist on Thursday ended its six-game drought against ECHO in the MPL Season 12 playoffs, with a 3-1 conquest at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

MPL Season 11 best rookie Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo erupted with 10 kills as he led Blacklist to the Game 1 win.

The San-san duo of Alston "Sanji" Pabico and Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya led the charge in Game 2 as they evened out the series.

Behind his Nolan pick, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo helped Blacklist buck a slow start. The Codebreakers in the 20th minute failed to secure the lord over Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno -- but Blacklist prevailed during the game-clinching team fight to reach match point.

Blacklist's drought against ECHO started at the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, where Blacklist sank 0-4 in the grand finals. Blacklist then went blank against the reigning world champs in the regular seasons of MPL Season 11 and MPL Season 12.

ECHO squandered a 4,100 gold lead as Blacklist decimated them in a team fight in the 20th minute mark.

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano led all players after nabbing the series MVP nod.

"Sobrang sigaw kami nang sigaw kanina. Nakaka-overwhelm na natalo namin ang ECHO, one step closer na sa M-series," Oheb said in a press conference.

The reigning MPL champions lamented the team's lack of sync throughout the series, especially in the last frame. ECHO absorbed its fourth straight loss since week 5 of the series.

"May times na nag-hesitate kaming mag-desisyon, nag-aambahan kung sino maghahabol sa Valentina. Siguro hindi kami naging in-sync noong time na 'yon," Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales said.

Another win for Blacklist on Friday means they will secure their third-straight world championship appearance. They await their victor.