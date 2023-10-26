MMA: Resurgent Adiwang says he's now in a 'better place'

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang is thankful to have trained overseas. Handout

As Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang prepares for one of the most important fights of his career, he’s grateful to be in the position he’s in right now.

Adiwang looks to exorcise the ghost of his fractured past when he takes on Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on November 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was against Miado when Adiwang tore his ACL, forcing him to miss a year and a half after surgery, therapy, and, eventually, recovery.

Still, despite what happened, Adiwang couldn’t be more thankful for where he is today.

“Compared to last year and now, despite the injury, I think I’m in a better place,” he said.

“It’s a blessing, especially after what I went through, and I’m still here getting to train at the top level, working with great coaches and fighters who can help me out in improving my game.”

Currently, Adiwang is signed with HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia. But because the facilities are undergoing renovations, he temporarily moved to Soma Fight Club and was welcomed with open arms.

Alongside his grappling coach Gilbert Patrocinio, Adiwang is putting the top-notch facilities at Soma to good use while also getting valuable guidance from the brilliant minds at the gym led by Mike Ikilei, boxing coach Rayner Sabur, and MMA coach Youssef Wehbe.

“We’re all good. All is well with the camp. I’ve been focusing on things that I wasn’t able to do against Jeremy last year. I’ve got a good team preparing with me here in Soma Fight Club here in Bali. We’re sharpening our striking and our ground game so we’re prepared,” he said.

“This is a very good team-up, especially for me, because they’ve got a lot of fighters in my weight class that I can spar with. They also have brilliant coaches who are giving suggestions, which are truly helping me.”

With everything that he’s gone through, the Baguio City native is confident that he’s come out the other side with a brand new perspective.

“I’m becoming more complete as a fighter. Slowly, I’m improving in all aspects, working on my strengths and fixing my weaknesses,” he said.

“That’s the difference between where I was then and right now. I believe I’m a better fighter. I’m wiser and more technical than last time.”