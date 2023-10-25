Smart Omega's players become emotional after another early exit in MPL Season 12. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Emotions ran high after Omega exited the playoffs early for the 3rd straight season.

Once known as the "lason" (venom) in MPL for coming up big during playoffs, the Barangay, reinforced by players of former team Execration, seemed to have lost their footing over time as they faced another early exit.

This time, it happened at the hands of RSG Philippines, and the team was emotional following the loss.

Speaking to the press after the loss, E2MAX admitted that they lost their identity along the way.

"'Yung identity namin as a team, parang nawala dahil sa patch siguro. Mas kasi kami ang team na more on comfort picks kaysa meta picks. Siguro yung gusto naming identity as a team, talagang hindi siya pang-top team," the longtime MPL player shared.

Throughout the season, Omega had three changes into its roster. From using rookie Andrew Lew "Andoryuuu" Flora, they went and switched in Duane "Kelra" Pillas, before putting in Ron Matthew "Matt" Papag as their jungler all the way to the playoffs.

This was uncharacteristic for Omega who stuck with the same squad right until MPL Season 11, when Dean "Raizen" Sumagui, Jomie "P4kbet" Abalos, Coach Tony "Ynot" Senedrin, and Renz "Renzio" Cadua departed the team.

The squad also saw the return of Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, a playmaker who was known for initiating fights with his crowd-control centric characters. But that came at a time where support heroes in the pos5 role reigned the meta.

The highest finish for Omega in recent history was during MPL Season 9, when they reached the Grand Finals and crumbled to RSG Philippines who notched their landmark MPL title.

E2MAX later on shared that there were aspects where the players lacked, especially in-game.

"May kulang siguro sa gusto naming gawin and siyempre sa'ming players, bawat isa marami kaming pagkukulang. Siyempre sa game kanina pwedeng makita na 3 games outpicked, pero sa team decision simula hero hanggang gameplay lahat kami yon. Naniwala kami doon sa gusto naming gawin talagang hindi lang siya ganoong ka-effective," E2MAX shared.