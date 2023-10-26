Bolden scores brace, powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei

The Philippine Women's Football Team. Photo from the PFF

Sarina Bolden scored two goals to help the Philippine women's football team repeat against Chinese Taipei during their clash in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Thursday, Manila time.

Bolden, the lone Filipina to score in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, aided in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei.

The victory upped the Filipinas' confidence as they prepare for a tougher assignment against host Australia on Sunday.

Bolden scored from the penalty box in the 54th minute, enabling the nationals to tie the score against the Taiwanese side.

Katrina Guillou then gave the Filipinas the lead in the 60th minute by converting a pass from Tahnai Annis.

Boden then followed it up with her second goal -- and 28th overall for the team -- in the 82nd minute of the match to hike their lead to 3-1.

Chandler McDaniel then capped the dominance with a strike in the 89th.

The Filipinas previously eliminated the Chinese Taipei squad during the quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. That victory propelled the Philippines to its historic first Women’s World Cup appearance.