Asian Para Games gold medalist reflects on humble beginnings

Ernie Gawilan pulls away to victory in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 finals in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships Tuesday evening. PSC Media Pool

DAVAO -- Veteran para swimmer Ernie Gawilan, who hails from Davao City, became the first Filipino para athlete to win a gold medal in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday night.

This was after a dominant performance in the men's 400m freestyle-S7, where he finished with a time of 4:58.29. Singapore's Toh Wei Soong (5:12.16) and China's Huang Xianquan (5:16.63) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

A day before, Gawilan had won bronze in the men's 200m IM -SM7.

"Sobrang saya ko dahil ako yung kauna-unahang nakapagbigay ng gintong medalya para sa Pilipinas, at nagawa ko ulit yung previous na Asian Games sa Indonesia," he told ABS-CBN News.

Gawilan will still compete in the men's 100m backstroke. He said he will do his best despite competing against strong opponents, especially China.

In 2018 Asian Para Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Gawilan delivered 3 gold medals and 2 silver medals

"Sa ngayon kasi, nagbawas kami ng event dahil yung ibang event doon, tinaas yung combined event. So bali tinanggal ng coach yung ibang event kasi aksaya lang din sa oras at sayang din yung lakas na gagamitin doon kasi medyo alanganin. Kapag combined event kasi, medyo malakas yung magiging kakumpetensya namin," he explained.

He couldn't help but reflect on his humble beginnings as an ordinary person with disability in Bukidnon to an international para swimming champion.

An amputee since birth, Gawilan was discovered and brought to Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte to train as a para swimmer.

In 2009, he joined the national team, and since then, he earned medals in various international para swimming competitions.

Gawilan, who is from the Matigsalog tribe, could not imagine before that he would learn to swim and now represents the Philippines in international sports events.

"Naiisip ko nga rin dati yan eh. Taga-Bukidnon ako, natutong mag-swimming. Samantalang bundok naman yung pinanggalingan ko," he said.

"Yun nga yung nakakapagtaka kasi siguro yun talaga yung plano ni God na ilagay ka sa gusto niyang kalalagyan mo, hindi ka mahahadlangan," he added.

He hopes to be an inspiration especially to his fellow PWDs that they can still do whatever they want through will and determination despite their limitations.