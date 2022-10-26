Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino pride was on full display at Chase Center as the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors celebrated the first Filipino heritage night of the new season just in time for Fil-Am History Month.

Filipino cultural dancers entertained with their pre-game and half-time performances. Fil-Am fans proudly repped for their culture while cheering on their team.

The Fil-Am talents proudly hired by the Warriors also showed their stuff.

Franco Finn is the Warriors and the NBA's first and only Fil-Am hype man who is celebrating his 20th season.

"When there’s that Filipino Heritage Night on the schedule, I’m all about it because I know we’re going to bring all the kababayans together. We’re going to celebrate. And I just love showcasing our beautiful culture in front of the masses. It’s not just the fans that are here that appreciate it; it’s the players, the coaches, and everyone in the Warriors organization," Finn said.

Ieanna 'DJ Umami' Cruz, who serves as one of the Warriors' resident DJs, said the team has set a precedent in showing appreciation to Pinoy fans.

"We were just talking about how other organizations and other teams have followed suit. We saw another Filipino Heritage Night like in Seattle, Chicago and everywhere else. So it’s just really cool that the Warriors do it and they were the first to do it," she noted.

Meanwhile, the Sarap Shop is the first Filipino concession stand in the entire NBA. In this new season, its owners opened their second location at the Chase Center.

Prior to the start of the new season, the Warriors organization was rocked after a video leaked of Draymond Green hitting Jordan Poole at practice.

But for Warriors fans, the team has done a good job of handling the situation.

"Hopefully things will be resolved but so far it looks like things are going good. Hopefully, Draymond and Poole are ok. The way we’re playing I think we’re at a good pace. I just hope this doesn’t stand in our way," Warriors fan Jordan Maralit said.

They are also optimistic since the team is loaded with young, emerging talents such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

The Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings, 130 to 125, upping their record to 2 and 1.